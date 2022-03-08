Bye Bye Bye

A format change is coming to iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, which has switched to a simulcast of sister Top 40 WIOQ (Q102).

Morning host VALERIE KNIGHT posted a video on FACEBOOK saying that her show had ended and that the station was preparing a format change, although she added that she did not know what the new format would be. Meanwhile, THE BREEZE's social media pages are not acknowledging any change, although commenters are posting questions about the simulcast.

