New Podcast, New Deal

MEADOWLARK MEDIA's latest partnership is with a pair of familiar NBA names, ANDRE IGUODALA and EVAN TURNER, who will co-develop content with DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's company under the NEW AMENDMENT banner. The first project under the first-look deal will be a weekly podcast, "POINT FORWARD," hosted by IGUODALA, currently playing for the GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, and TURNER, most recently an assistant coach for the BOSTON CELTICS, launching TODAY (3/8). IGUODALA and TURNER both played for the PHILADELPHIA 76ERS and remained friends after each departed for other teams. MEADOWLARK Exec. Dir./Audio CARL SCOTT is producing the new show.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to work with ANDRE and EVAN on building this podcast,” said SCOTT. “We recognize the power athletes wield in controlling their own narratives and wanted to create a model in which we could provide a platform for their voices and the opportunity to fulfill their creative ambitions.”

“My mind is with EVAN’s mind and we think similarly,” said IGUODALA. “The focus of the POINT FORWARD narrative is to expand the conversation beyond basketball. Partnering with MEADOWLARK allows us a creative space to own and do just that.”

“ANDRE is like my big brother,” said TURNER. “On POINT FORWARD we are allowed to speak our minds and break everything down. We will be adding new perspectives to the usual athlete conversation.”

