Nixon

NICHOLAS NIXON returns to radio as morning host at online station KDUB HIT COUNTRY, which is based in PRINCETON, KY. Most recently working as a forklift battery tech, NIXON's radio background includes weekends at then ENTERCOM Country KFRG (95.1 K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO and EAGLE ONLINE RADIO, overnights at online station TNN COUNTRY RADIO and fill-ins at WLYB/MERIDIAN, MS.

He shared on FACEBOOK TODAY (3/8), "I miss radio so much I decided it’s time to come back! We will be getting all set up today!"

Listen live here, and congratulate him here.

« see more Net News