Nicholas Nixon Joins Online Station KDUB Hit Country For Mornings
NICHOLAS NIXON returns to radio as morning host at online station KDUB HIT COUNTRY, which is based in PRINCETON, KY. Most recently working as a forklift battery tech, NIXON's radio background includes weekends at then ENTERCOM Country KFRG (95.1 K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO and EAGLE ONLINE RADIO, overnights at online station TNN COUNTRY RADIO and fill-ins at WLYB/MERIDIAN, MS.
He shared on FACEBOOK TODAY (3/8), "I miss radio so much I decided it’s time to come back! We will be getting all set up today!"
Listen live here, and congratulate him here.