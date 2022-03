Top 10 Female Streamed Artists

SPOTIFY has released its list of the top 10 streamed female artists as of MARCH 5th. 2022, based on SPOTIFY Daily Data, in time for INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY.

The list:

#1 TAYLOR SWIFT 27.3 Million

#2 DOJA CAT 16.5 Million

#3 DUA LIPA 15.5 Million

#4 ARIANA GRANDE 14.1 Million

#5 BILLIE EILISH 13.1 Million

#6 LABICHOTA 12.5 Million

#7 ADELE 11.3 Million

#8 RIHANNA 10.5 Million

#9 OLIVIA RODRIGO 10.4 Million

#10 MARIA MENDONÇA 9.2 Million

