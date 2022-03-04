Apple Introduces New Products In First Event Of The Year

Apple hosted their first event of the year, "Peek Performance," to introduce new upgrades and products today (3/8), including a new iPHONE SE, iPAD AIR, and new MACS, the MAC STUDIO and STUDIO DISPLAY.

After CEO TIM COOK announced that FRIDAY Night Baseball would soon be coming to APLE TV, the event introduced upgrades to the iPHONE 13. It will now be available in a bold new green. The iPhone 13 Pro will now come in an alpine green. The devices start shipping on MARCH18th.

There is now a new iPHONE SE, APPLE's first budget 5G smartphone, the third iteration of its iPHONE SE, with a powerful A15 processor, a new camera system, 5G connectivity and better battery life. While the device promises all the bells and whistles that come with the SE model, the bump up to 5G comes with a price change. The device will cost $429 — $30 more than the previous model. Along with 5G accessibility, APPLE’s A15 processor is a big addition. It's the same chip found in its higher-end iPHONE 13 models. The overall design, however, remains the same. Colors include midnight (black), starlight (white) and red. Pre-orders start today and the device starts shipping on MARCH 18th.

APPLE is adding to its lineup of in-house chips, with improved speed and performance of its devices. The new chip will be named M1 ULTRA. The new chip has 114 million transistors (seven times more than the M1), 128 GB of unified memory for big workloads, and is nearly eight times faster than the M1.

APPLE also unveiled a new ‘supercharged’ iPAD AIR. The upgraded device features APPLE’s M1 chip, the same in-house processor used in the iPAD PRO. It also features 5G capabilities and a revamped front-facing camera. The new iPAD AIR is available for pre-order starting FRIDAY and will be available in stores on MARCH 18th. The price starts at $599.

And finally, APPLE unveiled a new desktop computer that will use its M1 MAX and M1 ULTRA, the MAC STUDIO and STUDIO DISPLAY. It has a small form factor — just 7.7 inches by 3.7 inches. It will also be quieter, faster and more energy efficient than other high-end MACS. The MAC STUDIO with the M1 ULTRA is expected to be 90% faster than the company's powerful 16-core MAC PRO. The MAC STUDIO with M1 MAX will have up to 64 GB of unified memory, and, with the M1 ULTRA, it will have up to 128 GB of memory. The STUDIO DISPLAY comes with a 27-inch screen and a 5K retina display. It also boasts a 12 megapixel camera that supports APPLE's Center Stage feature for improved video calls, as well as spatial audio capabilities. The MAC STUDIO with M1 MAX will start at $1,999; with M1 ULTRA, the device will start at $3,999. The MAC STUDIO Display will start at $1,599. All can be pre-ordered today (3/8), and will be available MARCH 18th.

