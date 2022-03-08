Briefly Down With User Issues

VARIETY is reporting that SPOTIFY was experiencing widespread user issues TODAY (3/8). The complaints reportedly began to spike around 1:10p (ET), according to monitoring site DOWNDETECTOR.COM. It's not clear what caused the technical problems, but in the U.S., the issues reported were concentrated in NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES.

A SPOTIFY Status TWITTER account posted, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" A little more than an hour later, the company indicated that the technical problems had been resolved, with SPOTIFY Status tweeting, “Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SPOTIFYCARES a shout if you still need help.”

SPOTIFY is the industry’s biggest music and audio streaming service, reporting 406 million total monthly active users as of the end of 2021 (which includes 180 million paying subscribers).

