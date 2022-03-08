Jeremy Pritchard

Longtime AUDACY Alternative KBZT (ALT 949)/SAN DIEGO PM Driver JEREMY PRICTHARD adds Regional Brand Manager for Alternative KNRK (94/7 FM)/PORTLAND, OR. PRITCHARD continues in afternoons on KBZT, where he has been for the past 19 years. He was upped to PD four years ago and remained a SAN DIEGO Music Influencer when AUDACY shifted to Regional Brand Managers in 2020. PRITCHARD replaces ANDY HAWK at KNRK. HAWK continues as Alternative Regional Brand Manager for KVIL/DALLAS, KBZT/SAN DIEGO, and KKDO/SACRAMENTO.

“We’re delighted to continue our ongoing investment in our alternative portfolio and promote one of our very own," said AUDACY SVP/Programming Alternative Format MIKE KAPLAN. "JEREMY is a proven star in this industry who will help us continue the evolution of the 94/7 brand. His experience at KBZT has allowed him to understand what the consumer wants, which we trust he will implement into his new role."

PRITCHARD added, "With a storied 19-year career at KBZT in SAN DIEGO, I'm excited to be adding another great craft beer city to my purview."

