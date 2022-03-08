-
Singer/Songwriter Doug Mathis Signs With CDX Records
by Shawn Reed
March 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Country/Southern Gospel recording artist DOUG MATHIS has signed with CDX RECORDS, distributed by THE ORCHARD. In addition, MATHIS has signed on with THE JOSEPH HENRY AGENCY for booking.
Before going solo, MATHIS was the lead singer for THE CUMBERLAND BOYS, OPRYLAND USA’s GOSPEL quartet, with whom he toured the country for four years.
His current single is “King Of Love."