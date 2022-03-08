Mathis

Country/Southern Gospel recording artist DOUG MATHIS has signed with CDX RECORDS, distributed by THE ORCHARD. In addition, MATHIS has signed on with THE JOSEPH HENRY AGENCY for booking.

Before going solo, MATHIS was the lead singer for THE CUMBERLAND BOYS, OPRYLAND USA’s GOSPEL quartet, with whom he toured the country for four years.

His current single is “King Of Love."

