Crisco Kidd

RIVIERA/DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX afternoon personality CRISCO KIDD is changing his role with the station. KIDD is has taken the position of Chief Media Officer/Dir. of Content at DEVTEAMSIX. He'll stay on with KKFR for weekends.

KIDD said, "I'm excited to take on the new role with DT6 and leap forward to the future with what we have and are developing in blockchain technology and the cryptocurrency, NFT, and VR worlds. The possibilities and partnerships are endless!

"I'm thankful for the relationships I've built over the past six years and all of the great memories including becoming a father, launching multiple businesses, running for PHOENIX Mayor, working together through a pandemic, and having the best afternoon show in the city with the numbers to prove it! The people in PHOENIX truly hold a special place in my heart and I'll still continue to serve them!"

RIVIERA/DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO JEFF TRUMPER added, "CRISCO has been an instrumental and a highly valuable member of RIVIERA/DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP for over six years, he is as iconic as POWER itself. He has worked tirelessly to promote POWER and has built an audience following beyond most and has taken his afternoon drive shift to new heights…truly tied to the POWER brand, it's hard to think of POWER without thinking about CRISCO. We are, however, very excited that CRISCO will continue on as a weekend host and be POWER's special ambassador for our listeners and clients."

No word on a successor for KIDD.

« see more Net News