Nugs.Net Gets Its Own Channel

Music streaming platform NUGS.NET is now programming a channel on SIRIUSXM streaming channel 716, including recent live music and complete concerts.

The channel features the latest concert recordings from PEARL JAM, METALLICA, DEAD & COMPANY, BILLY STRINGS and others. The channel will also feature a "Concert of the Week" on SATURDAYS at 8p (ET). Also on the schedule is "The Weekly Live Stash" on FRIDAYS at 5p, hosted by NUGS.NET founder BRAD SERLING.

For more information about nugs.net, click here.





