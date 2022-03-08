STEVIE NICKS, GREEN DAY, MY MORNING JACKET, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, BILLY STRINGS, GARY CLARK JR., THE HEAD AND THE HEART, THE IDLES and COURTNEY BARNETT are set to headline SEA.HEAR.NOW, with more than 25 performers on three stages at NORTH BEACH ASBURY PARK and BRADLEY PARK, SEPTEMBER 17th-18th. View the entire lineup here.

This year will mark the introduction of "The North Beach Rumble" surf contest, featuring two teams captained by EAST COAST legends CORY LOPEZ and SAM HAMMER and will showcase the best women and men in the area, like return champions CASSIDY McCLAIN and ERIC GESELMAN competing for a prize purse and bragging rights awarded for the best overall style and creativity.

Celebrating art, local legend and world-renowned photographer, DANNY CLINCH’s TRANSPARENT GALLERY will return featuring artwork from musicians on the lineup along with impromptu performances and artist talks by the contributing musicians. Proceeds will benefit the WOODEN WALLS PROJECT, an initiative that brings public art to ASBURY PARK. Additionally, Stokehenge’s jellyfish and surfboard arch will again feature the work of Asbury Park artist Pork Chop, providing the fan favorite photo backdrop as well as the mural circle, which feature artists that call the Jersey Shore home.

SEA.HEAR.NOW FESTIVAL is produced by BETWEEN THE SETS LLC and C3 PRESENTS, the team behind LOLLAPALOOZA, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL, SHAKY KNEES and more.

