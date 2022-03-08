Zena Burns

ZENA BURNS has been named SVP/Content & Special Projects at FUTURI. Having led marketing at FUTURI since 2015 (most recently as SVP/Strategic Marketing & Brand Development), BURNS will now focus exclusively on growing content creation efforts tied to FUTURI’s innovation initiatives; conferences and events; corporate messaging and public relations; trade publication relations; and high-level special projects designed to drive FUTURI’s growth.

BURNS was instrumental in creating the FUTURI/SMITHGEIGER FUTURE of AUDIENCE and REVENUE study, which identified critical shifts in audience and revenue trends for radio and TV broadcasters and digital publishers. She’s also a two-year member of the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR AGENDA COMMITTEE, and has led FUTURI’s planning for major presences at the upcoming NAB SHOW, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMMIT in APRIL, and more.

BURNS was previously SVP/Programming Partnerships, in iHEARTMEDIA’s NPG team, having started at then-CLEAR CHANNEL in 2006 as the industry’s first Digital Program Director, based in their NEW YORK CITY market. She was also Entertainment Director/Music Editor at TEEN PEOPLE MAGAZINE, part of the PEOPLE MAGAZINE GROUP. You can reach ZENA at zena@futurimedia.com.

