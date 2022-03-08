Lucian Grainge (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has suspended all operations in RUSSIA and closed its offices in that country, according to a report in MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

During the past two weeks, over 200 multi-national companies have boycotted the RUSSIAN market to protest its military action in UKRAINE, including MASTERCARD, VISA, APPLE, IKEA and SAMSUNG..COCA COLA and McDONALDs also announced the suspension of their operations in the country. LIVE NATION had previously announced that it will not be doing business iwith RUSSIA, while NETFLIX has pulled its service and TIKTOK has scaled back its platform..

UK collection society PRS FOR MUSIC revealed that it has “formally suspended, with immediate effect,” its rights representation agreement with its RUSSIA-based counterpart, the RUSSIAN AUTHORS' SOCIETY.

UMG issued a statement yesterday, “Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in RUSSIA and closing our offices there. We urge an end to the violence in UKRAINE as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the U.S., UK, POLAND, SLOVAKIA, GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC and HUNGARY) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region."

« see more Net News