BOB DYLAN's "The Philosophy Of Modern Song" will be published by SIMON & SCHUSTER on NOVEMBER 8th. This is the first book of new writing since DYLAN’s "Chronicles, Volume One" came out in 2004 and landed on the NEW YORK TIMES bestseller lists for more than 5o weeks, winning the NOBEL PRIZE for Literature in 2016.

DYLAN, who began writing "The Philosophy Of Modern Song" in 2010, offers a master class on the art and craft of songwriting. He writes over 60 essays focusing on songs by other artists, spanning from STEPHEN FOSTER to ELVIS COSTELLO, and in between ranging from HANK WILLIAMS to NINA SIMONE, analyzing what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaking down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal. These essays are written in DYLAN’s unique prose, mysterious and mercurial, poignant and profound, and often laugh-out-loud funny. And while they are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition. Running throughout the book are nearly 150 carefully curated photos as well as a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem and add to the work’s transcendence.

In 2020, with the release of his album "Rough and Rowdy Ways," DYLAN became the first artist to have an album hit the BILLBOARD Top 40 in each decade since the '60s. "The Philosophy Of Modern Song" contains much of what he has learned about his craft in all those years.

SIMON & SCHUSTER President/CEO JONATHAN KARP stated, “The publication of BOB DYLAN’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time. "'The Philosophy Of Modern Song' could only have been written by BOB DYLAN. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

SIMON & SCHUSTER acquired World English Rights, audio, and first serial rights from ANDREW WYLIE at the WYLIE AGENCY, which is handling translation rights. The book will also be published by SIMON & SCHUSTER’s international companies in AUSTRALIA, CANADA, INDIA and the U.K., and in audiobook by SIMON & SCHUSTER AUDIO. DYLAN will narrate a portion of the audiobook with a mix of other voices. The publication will be a global publishing event with foreign rights sold to 11 territories and counting, including ITALY, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, FRANCE, SPAIN, SWEDEN, JAPAN, DENMARK, PORTUGAL, BRAZIL and CHINA.

