Repped By AdLarge

The MIAMI HERALD and TREEFORT MEDIA's podcast on the SURFSIDE condo high rise collapse last JUNE has been added to the ad sales representation roster at ADLARGE. "COLLAPSE: DISASTER IN SURFSIDE," a 12-episode investigation into the collapse of the CHAMPLAIN TOWERS SOUTH building on JUNE 24, 2021, is hosted by PAUL BEBAN and is debuting TODAY with episodes posting weekly on TUESDAYS.

“The collapse of the CHAMPLAIN TOWERS condo was a heartbreaking tragedy that prompted critical questions about safety and engineering of these kinds of buildings and thousands of other buildings like it around the world. TREEFORT MEDIA and the MIAMI HERALD follow this ongoing investigation, seeking answers to what happened that night,” said TREEFORT MEDIA CEO KELLY GARNER. “We are excited to partner with ADLARGE to maximize the reach of this important story and bring it to a global audience."

“This type of true investigative reporting and frontline coverage is asking the hard questions, digging deeper than before, and bringing new initiatives and solutions so something this catastrophic doesn’t happen again,” said ADLARGE Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS. “PAUL and the teams at MIAMI HERALD and TREEFORT MEDIA have created a profoundly captivating and comprehensive story that we’re looking forward to sharing with our advertising partners, and listeners worldwide.”

