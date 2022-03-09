Limited Edition NFTs

ONEOF is teaming with the CHRISTOPHER WALLACE Estate to release NOTORIOUS B.I.G. limited edition NFTs. A portion of the proceeds will go to the CHRISTOPHER WALLACE MEMORIAL FOUNDATION, which is preparing to commemorate the 25th anniversary of BIGGIE SMALLS' death. Additional details on the NFT collection are to be announced soon, with more information here.

NOTORIOUS B.I.G.'s mother, VOLETTA WALLACE commented, "We are excited about our partnership with ONEOF and their expertise to memorialize my son CHRISTOPHER with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music."

ONEOF COO/Co-Founder JOSH JAMES added, "We’re honored to work with THE CHRISTOPHER WALLACE FOUNDATION to celebrate the incredible legacy of BIGGIE SMALLS. Using NFT technology, BIGGIE’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come."

