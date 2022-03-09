Chocolate

iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Cont. WZRM (RUMBA 97.7)/BOSTON adds Spanish radio veteran SERGIO "CHOCOLATE" TORIBIO for middays (10a-3p). CHOCOLATE did stints at UNIVISION Tropical WXNY (LA X 96.3)/NEW YORK and GOIS Spanish Variety WAMG/WLLH-A/(MEGA 94.9)BOSTON.

CHOCOLATE commented, "I am ecstatic and 100% committed to this wonderful, game-changing opportunity that iHEARTRADIO has given me."

WZRM (RUMBA 97.7) PD TONY BANANA added, "CHOCOLATE has the experience, the knowledge and is well known in our community. He now brings his talents as an on-air personality, mixer, and a great social media presence to iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON. We are excited to have him on board."

