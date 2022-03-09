Fred Jacobs

The latest blog from JACOBS MEDIA looks at AMAZON's new social audio app AMP.

In "Democratizing Radio," JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS notes AMP's targeting of GEN Z by enlisting music stars and personalities like NICKI MINAJ, PUSHA T, TINASHE, TRAVIS BARKER, LIL YACHTY, BIG BOI, ZACH SANG, KAT CORBETT, GUY RAZ and CHRISTIAN JAMES HAND.

Check out the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES blog post here.

« see more Net News