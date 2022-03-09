Investment

U.K. radio group NATION BROADCASTING has taken a 10% stake in U.K. digital radio station PODCAST RADIO. The latest investment round, with a target of £500,000. would place the company's valuation at £2.9 million ($3.8 million).

NATION BROADCASTING Exec. Chairman JASON BRYANT said that his company has been “impressed by the growth of PODCAST RADIO and see the huge potential of their expansion plans into NORTH AMERICA and AUSTRALIA. We see significant value growth in the company as it adds bespoke brand extensions and further streams in areas such as sports, business and health.”

PODCAST RADIO CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We warmly welcome NATION BROADCASTING as a strategic partner in our business. We believe they can add true value to what we already do and will help us grow and expand internationally.”

PODCAST RADIO Director PAUL CHANTLER said, “We have some bold and exciting new ideas for the way podcast content is presented on radio which we want to implement later this year. JASON and his team at NATION will help us do this.”

