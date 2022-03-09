Rotation

The PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES have made it official and named four former players as KEVIN FRANDSEN's replacement as color commentator for road games on the club's radio broadcasts (NET NEWS 3/3), naming MICHAEL BOURN, CHAD DURBIN, ERIK KRATZ, and KEVIN STOCKER to accompany play-by-play voice SCOTT FRANZKE. In addition, the team formally announced that former NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA "man in the stands" field reporter GREGG MURPHY will serve as studio host on the radio broadcasts. LARRY ANDERSEN will continue to serve as analyst for most home games.

EVP DAVID BUCK said, “We believe the four alums who we selected will work well with SCOTT FRANZKE and bring a variety of perspectives and unique personalities to the game, making listening more entertaining. LARRY’s role in covering home games is a great balance, given his long history in working with SCOTT. He’s also a fan favorite, so we’re fortunate to still have him as part of the radio broadcast team.”

FRANDSEN left the PHILLIES radio job in JANUARY to do analysis for WASHINGTON NATIONALS television broadcasts on MASN (NET NEWS 1/24); the PHILLIES used a three-analyst rotation of FRANDSEN, STOCKER, and KEVIN JORDAN in 2018 before FRANDSEN became the sole road game analyst.

