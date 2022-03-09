Debuts Today

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT’s Global Podcast Division is premiering a new podcast TODAY (3/9) on the fertility industry, the ethical dilemmas raised in the sperm and egg donor process, and the role of new technologies.

"BIOHACKED: FAMILY SECRETS," hosted by journalist T.J. RAPHAEL, is debuting with two episodes posting TODAY, telling the story of a woman who discovered she had been born through an anonymous sperm donation and decided to track down her biological father.

“New technologies like 23 AND ME and ANCESTRY.COM are disrupting the baby business in ways that were never foreseen by doctors decades ago,” said RAPHAEL. “I look forward to sharing emotional stories that sit at the intersection of medicine and technology and show how the children of anonymous donors are navigating complicated family dynamics and political challenges as they take on the fertility industry.”

