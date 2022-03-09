Performers Named

iHEARTMEDIA and FOX ENTERTAINMENT have unveiled its 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARD performers. The list of artists set to perform at the MARCH 22nd event includes host LL COOL J and ICON AWARD recipient JENNIFER LOPEZ. Also featured will be MEGAN THEE STALLION, JASON ALDEAN, JOHN LEGEND, CHARLIE PUTH, MÅNESKIN and more artists to be announced.

In its ninth year, the 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will be broadcast live on FOX from LOS ANGELES' THE SHRINE AUDITORIUM and heard on iHEARTRADIO stations and on the iHEARTRADIO app. The 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHEARTRADIO stations and on the app throughout 2021.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will again celebrate the fans, giving iHEARTRADIO listeners the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TIKTOK Bop of the Year and the first-ever TIKTOK Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album. Social voting began on JANUARY 27 and closes on MARCH 15 at 11:59 PM PT for all categories. Fans can vote on TWITTER using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

For a full list of categories, check out iHeartRadio.com/awards.

