WMIT 106.9

The NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERS Convention is happening in NASHVILLE this week (3/8-11). Like any convention, awards are handed out for various categories.



BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WMIT (106.9 THE LIGHT)/ASHEVILLE, NC received its 2022 NRB Radio Station of the Year Award. It's an understatement to only list ASHEVILLE, NC since WMIT covers seven states and multiple markets in NORTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, and SOUTH CAROLINA.



Go here to see the other 2022 winners.

« see more Net News