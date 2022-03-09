New Platform

TIKTOK has officially launched SOUNDON, its new platform for music marketing and distribution. The platform, which allows artists to upload music directly to TIKTOK and begin earning royalties when that music is used, was initially launched in beta in 2021 and is now live in the U.K., U.S., BRAZIL, and INDONESIA.

TIKTOK Global Head Of Music OLE OBERMANN said, "New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TIKTOK and SOUNDON is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career. Our SOUNDON teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TIKTOK to life for the artist. We're incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SOUNDON will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry."

Artist MUNI LONG added, "SOUNDON has created a space where anybody can be exactly who they want to be. No matter your background, your upbringing, your race, your creed, your age, you can enter the space and claim your place. I've done that already and I plan to keep doing it over and over again. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be myself in front of the world through TIKTOK."

U.K. artist ABBY ROBERTS said, "I’m at the start of my music journey and am so excited about what’s still to come! I’ve worked with the team at TIKTOK through my whole career and they’ve always been so supportive of me, so I really valued the extra support and help I’ve got from SOUNDON launching my music now as well. I’m loving sharing my music and creativity with my fans and hopefully, reaching new ones, too."

