Turri (Photo: LinkedIn)

Congratulations to ALSAC/ST. JUDE Senior Liaison JESSICA TURRI and SMACKSONGS' songwriter/producer AARON ESHUIS on the surrogate birth of their daughter, ELSIE ROSE ESHUIS, early this morning (3/9). TURRI's best friend, ABBY, carried the baby for the couple.

TURRI shared her excitement and gratitude on INSTAGRAM, writing, "We are humbled and in awe after witnessing this baby girl's journey to this world. It was a crazy day that ended in an emergency c section and an amazing friend and her husband that said, 'Let’s do it and get this girl here safely.' Born at 3:02am out of faith, friendship, sacrifice and love. ABBY ran the entire marathon for us with confidence and selfless, courageous love. Could never have known that the bond that we formed 20 years ago as carefree kids would be the blessing that made our family possible. There aren’t adequate words to express the gratitude we have to her and her entire family for giving up the last year of their lives to get this sweet baby into our arms.

"She is one lucky girl to be born into a village this large with so many people who have loved her before they’ve met her," she continued. "She’s a premie at 7.5 lb, so she’s going to chill in the NICU for a while and learn to breathe while she chugs her bottle. We held her tonight and just stared at her in disbelief that she is ours. Our hearts will never be the same because of you, ELSIE ROSE ESHUIS ❤️."

