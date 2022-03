Reilly

Voiceover pro JOHN REILLY has added three stations to his VO roster. New for REILLY are AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS, CUMULUS News-Talk WKIM (NEWS TALK 98.9)/MEMPHIS and GRAND ISLAND FAMILY RADIO Classic Rock KRGY (THE WOLF 97.3)/GRAND ISLAND, NE.

Check out a demo at voicebyreilly.com. For more information including rates and market availability reach out to NATE ZEITZ. REILLY is available through barter at BENZTOWN.

