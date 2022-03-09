Hargis

After more than 23 years in the music industry, SVP/Promotion & Marketing MATTHEW HARGIS has decided to leave the business to spend more time with his family.

HARNEN joined the label then known as REPUBLIC NASHVILLE in 2011 as Dir./National Promotion, was promoted to VP/Promotion in 2012 and to SVP/Promotion in 2017. He added Marketing to his title in 2020 (NET NEWS 11/2/20).

Label Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN said, “I’ve had the great pleasure of knowing and having MATTHEW as a dear friend for almost every one of those 23 years. I first met MATTHEW when we worked together at DREAMWORKS RECORDS in 1999. In the mid 2000s, I brought MATTHEW on board to work with me at CAPITOL RECORDS. When it was time to find the leader for our promotion team at BMLG RECORDS (then REPUBLIC NASHVILLE), there was only one choice for that position, and that choice was MATTHEW.”

HARGIS led the BMLG RECORDS promotion team to 38 #1 singles in 11 years. Two of those chart toppers, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE’s “Cruise” and “Meant To Be,” were RIAA Diamond Award winners (signifying more than 10 million in sales). The list of #1 also includes the 8x platinum “If I Die Young” by THE BAND PERRY, as well as seven multi-platinum singles by BRETT YOUNG.

“I know I speak for everyone at the BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP when I say thank you so much for your incredible leadership, friendship, kindness, honesty and expertise,” HARNEN added. “People like you are in short supply in this world. We wish you the very best and if you ever decide to rejoin the music business you will always have a home with us.”

HARGIS will remain with the label through the transition as they seek his successor. Interested applicants can send their resumes here.

« see more Net News