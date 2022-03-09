Hale

JJ HALE is returning to radio as COO/PD of the JACKSON COUNTY BROADCASTING/TOTAL MEDIA cluster in JACKSON, OH, including Country WCJO (THE BULL 97.7 FM), Adult Hits WKOV (MIX 96.7), Sports WYPC-A-W287CZ (FOX SPORTS 1330), and Classic Rock WYRO (PURE ROCK 98.7).

HALE, who has been in the insurance business for the last 22 years, is a former morning host at WKOV, hosting "THE NUTT HUTT" with RODNEY TOMBLIN until 2000. He previously worked at WXTQ-WATH/ATHENS, OH and WXIL/PARKERSBURG, WV.

HALE said, “Although I have not been here on a day-to-day basis, I have always been involved with the stations on some level, I grew up and cut my teeth here. Radio has always been in my heart and is my true passion, so to have the opportunity to come home at this point in my life is a dream come true. I love these stations, our listeners, and this community. I can’t wait to get to work!”

