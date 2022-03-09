Now It's A Podcast

The children's book series and NETFLIX show "WHO WAS?" is expanding to podcasting with 45 weekly 30-minute episodes produced by iHEARTMEDIA, PENGUIN WORKSHOP, and RADIO POINT debuting MARCH 16th. Comedy writers ELLIOTT KALAN and MEGHAN O'NEILL are the hosts of the humorous quiz show, asking children 8-12 years old to compete to determine how two seemingly unconnected figures from history and culture are in fact connected, as in the premiere episode pairing MARIE CURIE and MILTON HERSHEY, or future episodes pairing FRIDA KAHLO and WALT DISNEY, HARRIET TUBMAN and RUTH BADER GINSBURG, ARETHA FRANKLIN and STAN LEE, and MICHAEL JORDAN and AMELIA EARHART.

PENGUIN WORKSHOP Pres./Publisher FRANCESCO SEDITA said, "The success of THE WHO WAS? SHOW on NETFLIX helped us realize all the different ways Who HQ could spark a curiosity for history outside of a traditional biography format. As we continue to expand our title list to include board books, graphic novels, and more, we are beyond thrilled to partner with iHEART, RADIO POINT, and the fantastic team behind The Who Was? Show to bring engaging history to young podcast listeners and their families.”

“WHO WAS?” has been an amazing kids’ franchise for years now, and we’re excited to team up with PENGUIN WORKSHOP and RADIO POINT to bring this series into podcasting,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “The podcast world needs a laugh-out-loud kids quiz show and we’re thrilled to give our listeners something they can enjoy with their families.”

