THE GRAND OLE OPRY will celebrate the life of Country legend MERLE HAGGARD, and his musical influence, with a special WEDNESDAY NIGHT OPRY show, "OPRY Salutes MERLE HAGGARD" on APRIL 6th. The date is significant in that it is both HAGGARD's birthday (4/6/1937) and the date of his death (4/6/2016). The show will feature performances from his son, MARTY HAGGARD, plus SUZY BOGGUSS, CODY JOHNSON, JOE NICHOLS, ELI PAPERBOY REED, LAINEY WILSON and others, all artists heavily influenced by HAGGARD's work.

The show can be heard on OPRY.com, WSMonline.com, SIRIUSXM's "Willie's Roadhouse" station and flagship radio home WSM-F/NASHVILLE. It will also be filmed, with highlights aired as a SATURDAY night OPRY LIVE later this SPRING on CIRCLE TV.

Tickets for "OPRY Salutes MERLE HAGGARD" will be available for purchase tomorrow (3/10) at 10a (CT) at OPRY.com and (615) 871-OPRY.

The show is a part of a special, three-week run of WEDNESDAY night OPRY shows. The WEDNESDAY shows are set to return for a longer period this SUMMER.

