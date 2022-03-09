Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' PILOT technology program has selected TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's Blueprint CRM system, MICHIGAN RADIO's Minutes government meeting transcript search tool, and SPALK's Virtual Sportscasting Studio remote sports production platform as the winners of the 2022 PILOT Innovation Challenge. The three winners will be featured in exhibit space at the 2022 NAB Show, APRIL 23–27 in LAS VEGAS, while receiving travel support and mentorship. Honorable mentions went to production project management tool Teamium and ATSC 3.0 data platform TVadSync.

“This year’s phenomenal pool of Innovation Challenge applications offered a glimpse into the future of how we develop, consume and monetize content,” said PILOT Executive Director JOHN CLARK. “The winning entries distinguished themselves from the field with applicable, ready-to-use products that will enable broadcasters to better serve audiences immediately. We are excited for these creative teams to share their cutting-edge technologies with the NAB SHOW community.”

