CNN AUDIO and HLN are debuting a podcast about the real murders that spawned the book and movie series "THE AMITYVILLE HORROR."

DONNIE WAHLBERG is hosting HLN’s "VERY SCARY PEOPLE: THE AMITYVILLE MURDERS PODCAST," telling the true story of the 1974 murder of six members of the DEFEO family in AMITYVILLE, LONG ISLAND and the subsequent claims of the family that later moved into the house that the building was haunted. The show is set for a MARCH 18th debut.

