Radiothon

HOLSTON VALLEY BROADCASTING AC WTFM, Classic Hits WVEK (CLASSIC HITS 102.7), Active Rock WRZK (95.9 THE HOG), and Sports WKPT-A (ESPN TRI-CITIES)/KINGSPORT-JOHNSON CITY, TN-BRISTOL, TN-VA (TRI-CITIES, TN-VA) raised $515,000 for the NISWONGER CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL during its radiothon MARCH 3rd and 4th.

The radiothon has raised almost $4 million in its 10 year history.





Steve Mann, Lynda Fontaine At The Hospital





