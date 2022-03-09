Returns For Jazz Fest

THE LAST WALTZ NEW ORLEANS will make its triumphant return to THE SAENGER THEATRE in NEW ORLEANS to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the band’s historic farewell concert during JAZZ FEST this year. The event will take place SATURDAY, MAY 7th and feature performers WARREN HAYNES, GRACE POTTER, JAMEY JOHNSON, DON WAS, DAVE MALONE, JOHN MEDESKI, CYRIL NEVILLE, TERENCE HIGGINS, BOB MARGOLIN, MARK MULLINS & THE LEVEE HORNS, with special guests GEORGE PORTER JR. and IVAN NEVILLE. Over forty years ago, The Band performed their final concert to a sold-out crowd with a who’s who of Rock 'n’ Roll royalty in attendance.

Executive Producer & CCO of BLACKBIRD PRESENTS, KEITH WORTMAN said, “We’ve waited two years to get back to presenting the greatest shows in NEW ORLEANS during this time of year. When it came time to decide on the show for this year, we knew it had to be extra special, so we knew it had to be THE LAST WALTZ with this lineup of musicians.”

Tickets for the event go on sale MONDAY MARCH 14th. Click here for more info on the event.

