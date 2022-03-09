Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot & Kiss

Festival producers DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS have announced the band lineup for the 2022 LOUDER THAN LIFE festival, SEPTEMBER 22-25, 2022 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY EXPO CENTER in LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, and will feature headliners RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, NINE INCH NAILS, SLIPKNOT and KISS.

The festival will also include performances from SHINEDOWN, ROB ZOMBIE, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ALICE IN CHAINS, ALICE COOPER, INCUBUS, EVANESCENCE, CHEVELLE, PAPA ROACH, HALESTORM, MASTODON, THE PRETTY RECKLESS and more.

LOUDER THAN LIFE will feature nearly 100 music acts over four full days, with performances on three stages, along with award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, and the best food LOUISVILLE has to offer.

For the complete lineup and more info, go to www.LouderThanLifeFestival.com.

