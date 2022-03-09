El Terri

Syndicated "AL AIRE CON EL TERRIBLE" morning radio host ALBERTO "EL TERRI" CORTEZ is hosting a new podcast for SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM's AIRE RADIO NETWORKS. "SE TENIA QUE DECIR" ("IT HAD TO BE SAID") is a weekly interview show debuting MARCH 10th.

"What our listeners love the most about EL TERRI is the fact that he isn't afraid to say what they are thinking out loud -- and they are often left wanting more," said AIRE EVP/National and Network ELISA TORRES. "There is a demand for content that is authentic and non-scripted. We created the SE TENIA QUE DECIR podcast to provide our audience with a pronounced version of some of TERRI's most compelling interviews, stories and unique perspectives."

"The most rewarding experience of my job is being able to spark emotion from my listeners," said CORTEZ. "The fact that we'll be able to continue some of our most intriguing conversations through the SE TENIA QUE DECIR podcast is what excites me the most about the opportunity. Somebody had to say it, right?"

