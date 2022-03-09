Gauthier (Photo: Laura Partain)

Singer/songwriter MARY GAUTHIER has signed a publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based TRUTH OR DARE PUBLISHING, founded by industry veteran MISSI GALLIMORE in 2001. In addition to being an acclaimed artist in her own right, GAUTHIER has had her songs recorded by DOLLY PARTON, BLAKE SHELTON, TIM McGRAW, BOY GEORGE, JIMMY BUFFETT and more.

GAUTHIER joins the roster of songwriters at TRUTH OR DARE PUBLISHING that includes SAM WILLIAMS, CAITLIN JAMES, BEN ROBERTS and TOMMY CECIL.

“I have been a fan of MARY GAUTHIER for years, pitching her songs to artists such as TIM McGRAW, FAITH HILL, KEITH URBAN and many more,” said GALLIMORE. “Most recently, her collaborations with artist SAM WILLIAMS have become some of my most favorite pieces of hers. I thought of how incredible it could be to have her as part of the TRUTH OR DARE team and work with her more intimately, kicking Country beyond the traditional.”

GAUTHIER said, “I am super excited to be working with MISSI GALLIMORE and TRUTH OR DARE PUBLISHING. I can think of no better place on earth for my songs right now!”

