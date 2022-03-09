4-Day Fundraiser

WAY MEDIA Contemporary Christian WayFM Network just wrapped its Support Drive in the shortest amount of time, and in the midst of complex circumstances locally and globally. Believing it was possible to reduce the time with the same financial need as a 5-day event, listeners gave generously in 4 days to fund WayFM.



With the help of DUNHAM + COMPANY, WayFM received a record number of app and text donations during its on-air fundraiser (2/22-25).

