CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES adds JULIE SLATER and LESLEY JAMES to the station lineup. SLATER is taking over the midday slot from PD MARC "MOOKIE" KACZOR, who can now concentrate on programming duties. Her weekday air shift starts MARCH 14th. JAMES begins her SATURDAY noon-4p air shift on MARCH 19th.

KACZOR said “This is a huge leap for the station. We’re bringing in two broadcast professionals who are beloved in the field. JULIE and LESLEY are outstanding individuals. They’re part of the music scene. They live and work in our community. And they love sharing music. It’s a perfect fit! Plus, we’re proud that 88.5 is increasing the gender diversity of the region’s airwaves.”

SLATER, who previously hosted her show “Out On A Limb” on KCSN in 2017, has been on air in both the LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK markets. SLATER stated “The planets have finally aligned and here we are! Please cue RADIOHEAD’s ‘Everything In Its Right Place.' I’m so excited to be back at 88.5 and to have an outlet for my music obsession. Looking forward to connecting with listeners and supporting local music – as we (crosses fingers) reopen venues and get back to it.”

JAMES previously spent many years as PD/afternoons at WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD/COLUMBUS, OH and currently works for HAZEL STREET RECORDS. JAMES said “I am beyond excited to dust off the headphones and join the amazing team at 88.5 as a weekend on-air talent. “I come from local, independent radio, and can’t believe I get to share my passion again, this time in LOS ANGELES!”

GM PATRICK OSBURN welcomed the new additions to the station’s lineup. “At a time in radio’s history where the commercial broadcast conglomerates are staffing multiple stations and air shifts around the country with the same on-air personality,” he said, “we are proud to be among the leaders at producing a product that is very diverse, live, and local!”

