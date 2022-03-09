-
Radio Mercury Awards Final Round Judging Panel Announced
-
The final round judges for the 31st annual RADIO MERCURY AWARDS have been revealed.
“We are looking forward to our first in-person judging event in over two years with this incredible group of creative talent who represent a broad spectrum of agencies,” said RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO and RADIO CREATIVE FUND Chair ERICA FARBER. “We are excited to have them select this year’s winners and know they will bring their passion and expertise to our final round judging event.”
The panel includes:
CAMPBELL EWALD Exec. Creative Dir. ALEJANDRO ORTIZ (Chief Judge)
BALDWIN& Exec. Creative Dir. MITCH BENNETT
MCCANN HEALTH Exec. Creative Dir. JOSH GROSSBERG
MISCHIEF USA Partner/Exec. Creative Dir. BIANCA GUIMARAES
ANOMALY Group Creative Dir. DONNELL JOHNSON
TAYLOR GLOBAL SVP/Group Creative Dir. NICKY LORENZO
PLOT TWIST CREATIVITY Creative Dir./Copywriter WENDY MAYES
ARNOLD Chief Creative Officer SEAN MCBRIDE
TEMPO FIT Creative BOWEN MENDELSON
KING THOMAS Creative Consultant JOYCE KING THOMAS
VMLY&R Exec. Creative Dir. SHERMAN WINFIELD
Entries are open through APRIL 6th, with winners announced on JUNE 9th in NEW YORK. Find out more at radiomercuryawards.com.