The Judges Are...

The final round judges for the 31st annual RADIO MERCURY AWARDS have been revealed.

“We are looking forward to our first in-person judging event in over two years with this incredible group of creative talent who represent a broad spectrum of agencies,” said RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO and RADIO CREATIVE FUND Chair ERICA FARBER. “We are excited to have them select this year’s winners and know they will bring their passion and expertise to our final round judging event.”

The panel includes:

CAMPBELL EWALD Exec. Creative Dir. ALEJANDRO ORTIZ (Chief Judge)

BALDWIN& Exec. Creative Dir. MITCH BENNETT

MCCANN HEALTH Exec. Creative Dir. JOSH GROSSBERG

MISCHIEF USA Partner/Exec. Creative Dir. BIANCA GUIMARAES

ANOMALY Group Creative Dir. DONNELL JOHNSON

TAYLOR GLOBAL SVP/Group Creative Dir. NICKY LORENZO

PLOT TWIST CREATIVITY Creative Dir./Copywriter WENDY MAYES

ARNOLD Chief Creative Officer SEAN MCBRIDE

TEMPO FIT Creative BOWEN MENDELSON

KING THOMAS Creative Consultant JOYCE KING THOMAS

VMLY&R Exec. Creative Dir. SHERMAN WINFIELD

Entries are open through APRIL 6th, with winners announced on JUNE 9th in NEW YORK. Find out more at radiomercuryawards.com.

