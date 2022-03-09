Ashley Z (Photo: Facebook)

HUBBARD RADIO Top 40 KQMV (MOVIN 92.5)/SEATTLE has tapped ASHLEY "Z" ELZINGA for nights. She can be heard on the station weeknights from 7p to Mid. The announcement was made via her social media accounts, and ALL ACCESS has confirmed the story via the station's website.

ASHLEY is a native of MICHIGAN. Her radio career took off when she interned for RYAN SEACREST at RYAN SEACREST PRODUCTIONS in LOS ANGELES, CA. She’s been an on-air talent in SACRAMENTO, CLEVELAND, DALLAS, ATLANTA, MILWAUKEE, NORTHERN MICHIGAN, SEATTLE, and AUSTIN.

She’s studied business at HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL Online and hopes to earn her MBA in the next few years. Check out the announcement here.

