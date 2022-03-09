Now Hiring

NASHVILLE-based entertainment PR and management firm OH CREATIVE is in search of a publicist to add to its growing team.

Ideal candidates possess three to five years of experience in PR, marketing or journalism. Music industry experience is not required. Applicants should be organized, self-motivated and willing to pivot quickly from project to project.

OH CREATIVE welcomes those interested to tell them more about yourself, your experience and why you think you’d be a good fit for the team. Messages are welcome at hello@theohcreative.com. Please include your resume. Writing samples are strongly encouraged but not required.

Find out more on the job posting, here.

