Bunn

Podcaster GRAHAM BUNN, who launched the twice-weekly SPOTIFY show “Country Shine With GRAHAM BUNN" in partnership with artist manager SCOOTER BRAUN’s ITHACA HOLDINGS, LLC in 2020, announced the "new home" for his show on INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (3/8). That home is AMAZON's newly-launched beta version of its do-it-yourself DJ app AMP (NET NEWS 3/8), where he will do a weekday morning show. He joins radio hosts ZACH SANG, KAT CORBETT, CHRISTIAN JAMES HAND and GUY RAZ on the AMP personality roster.

Prior to SPOTIFY, BUNN did mornings on MT. WILSON Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES, hosted USA NETWORK's "Real Country" music showcase series and appeared as a contestant on ABC-TV’s “The Bachelorette." The most recent episodes of his SPOTIFY podcast were posted in APRIL of 2021.

In his INSTAGRAM post, BUNN wrote, "We’re about to build something special together #LiveonAmp. I’ll be playing commercial free music MONDAY-FRIDAY 6:30 AM - 9:30 AM (PST) ... Special shows with guest[s], call ins, contest, trivia, plus some artist friends and stories you won’t believe ... Tune in TOMORROW for Country music hits and some gems/deep cuts you aren’t hearing anywhere else! Love y’all, and would love your support to join, sign up and hang with me 6:30 - 9:30 AM #GrahamintheMornings with a twist."

