PARAMOUNT+ has partnered with CLIVE DAVIS to bring a new series to fans. CLIVE DAVIS: MOST ICONIC PERFORMANCES, a new 4-episode music and interview series will premiere exclusively on PARAMOUNT+ in the U.S. and in international markets where the service is available beginning WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23rd. The series will feature TINA TURNER, THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G., ARETHA FRANKLIN, OPRAH WINFREY, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PRINCE, SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS, H.E.R., ALICIA KEYS and JAY-Z, ROD STEWART and more.

In this special miniseries, DAVIS will take viewers through some of his favorite musical performances from the last few decades. It will also include excerpts from his 2021 pre-GRAMMY gala virtual events, personalized introductions by CLIVE, full archival performances, and part of his exclusive interviews with each of the featured A-list artists.

DAVIS said, “These interviews stand out among my proudest achievements. They’ve received phenomenal response, presenting these all-time artists in a light never seen before. The performances are truly iconic indeed, jaw-dropping in every way.”

CCO, music, PARAMOUNT+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events, PARAMOUNT, BRUCE GILLMER added, "CLIVE DAVIS is, unequivocally, one of the greatest, most influential music executives, having discovered and launched the careers of some of the most celebrated and successful artists of our time. We are extremely excited about this partnership that brings a treasure trove of amazing, once-in-a-lifetime performances – many from CLIVE’s world-famous GRAMMY week party – to PARAMOUNT+ and continues to exemplify the vast array of global music content we offer to viewers.”





