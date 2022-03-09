Now With Up On Game Presents

Former NFL linebacker and current FOX SPORTS RADIO “TWO PROS AND A CUP OF JOE” morning show co-host and “UP ON GAME” weekend show and podcast co-host LAVAR ARRINGTON’s UP ON GAME PRESENTS podcast network has added chef TOMMI VINCENT’s “STAY A WHILE WITH TOMMI VINCENT” to its lineup. The show posts new episodes on WEDNESDAYS.

“I’m really excited about joining the UP ON GAME family, and having an opportunity to present what I bring to the table each week,” said VINCENT, wife of former NFL cornerback and current NFL EVP/Football Operations TROY VINCENT.. “I look forward to sharing my conversations with all the amazing people who sit down with us to tell their inspiring and empowering stories. If I can get you to my table, I can change your life.”

“I’m excited to welcome a dynamic personality like TOMMI VINCENT to UP ON GAME PRESENTS,” said ARRINGTON. “She has been a tremendous contributor to not only the sports community, but also the women’s community. I’m truly looking forward to hearing her show on our feed. Powerful, impactful, female voices are needed and essential to our industry, and I’m proud and honored to welcome TOMMI VINCENT to the UP ON GAME PRESENTS family.”

« see more Net News