Kenney

CORUS News-Talk CHQR-A/CALGARY and CHED-A/EDMONTON will simulcast a new one hour SATURDAY morning call-in talk show with ALBERTA Premier JASON KENNEY. "YOUR PROVINCE, YOUR PREMIER," hosted by CHQR's WAYNE NELSON, will air SATURDAYS at 10a (MT) beginning MARCH 12th.

“This is an important time for Albertans. They have many questions for their leaders about the future and direction of our province,” said Regional PD JOHN VOS. “People want to know how their government intends to deal with the immense challenges that lie ahead whether it be the global pandemic, future of our economy, or affordability for their families. The ability for our listeners to ask questions directly to the premier is about transparent as it gets.”

KENNEY said, “I am looking forward to this exciting opportunity to hear directly from Albertans on the issues that matter to them."

« see more Net News