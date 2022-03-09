Over 30 Performers

The OCEANS CALLING FESTIVAL is making its debut SEPTEMBER 30th through OCTOBER 2nd in OCEAN CITY, MD, with over 30 artist performances on three stages, including multiple sets by native band O.A.R. The festival will also include a culinary component with celebrity chefs and an amusement park within the grounds

O.A.R.’s MARC ROBERGE and JERRY DEPIZZO said in a joint statement, “O.A.R. was born in ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND and have grown up celebrating all the greatness the area has to offer. OCEAN CITY is where our families and friends got away to relax in the sun and unwind a bit. We couldn’t be more excited to invite the world to the big beach, historic boardwalk and pier, for three unforgettable days of music, food, and memories in such a perfect location.”

OCEANS CALLING Co-Founder and C3 PRESENTS Festival Dir. TIM SWEETWOOD added, “We are thrilled to be able to produce an incredible new festival in partnership with my friends and MARYLAND legends, O.A.R.. City officials have been incredibly welcoming, and we look forward to delivering an outstanding experience for festival fans.”

