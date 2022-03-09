Over 30 Performers

The first ever OCEANS CALLING FESTIVAL, is set to take place SEPTEMBER 30th - OCTOBER 2nd, at the southern end of the OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK, in MARYLAND and will feature over 30 artist performances, including multiple sets by native band O.A.R. The three-day festival will host three stages, a culinary component hosted by world renowned chefs, cooking demos celebrating the eastern shore, and a fully functional amusement park, the JOLLY ROGER at the PIER, inside the festival grounds.

O.A.R.’s MARC ROBERGE and JERRY DEPIZZO said in a joint statement, “O.A.R. was born in ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND and have grown up celebrating all the greatness the area has to offer. OCEAN CITY is where our families and friends got away to relax in the sun and unwind a bit. We couldn’t be more excited to invite the world to the big beach, historic boardwalk and pier, for three unforgettable days of music, food, and memories in such a perfect location.”

Co-founder/OCEANS CALLING and Festival Director/C3 PRESENTS, TIM SWEETWOOD added, “We are thrilled to be able to produce an incredible new festival in partnership with my friends and MARYLAND legends, O.A.R.. City officials have been incredibly welcoming, and we look forward to delivering an outstanding experience for festival fans.”

More info on ticket sales and lineup to come. Sign up to get updates here.

« see more Net News