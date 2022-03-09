Mod Sun

Global talent, entertainment and sports company UTA has signed musician, writer, director, and producer MOD SUN for representation worldwide. The artist whose real name is DEREK RYAN SMITH has released four albums, three EPs, six mixtapes and more than 100 songs. He is known for his use of deeply personal lyrics to tell relatable stories about love, loss, addiction and rebirth.

MOD SUN released his latest album INTERNET KILLED THE ROCKSTAR in FEBRUARY 2021 via BIG NOISE RECORDS to critical and commercial acclaim. It has now amassed over 100 million streams worldwide. The album premiered at #8 on SPOTIFY’s Top Global Album Debuts. Its breakout hit single, “Flames,” featuring AVRIL LAVIGNE, has accumulated nearly 30 million streams worldwide and marked the artist’s first song in the top 20 on the Alternative Radio Chart.

He is signed to BIG NOISE RECORDS and continues to be represented by managers AMIT KRISPIN and BRIAN JAFFE and attorney DAVID BEAME.

« see more Net News