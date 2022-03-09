Beatport Comes To Ukraine's Aid

BEATPORT's "ReCONNECT In Solidarity With UKRAINE," is a 20+ hour music marathon event which begins this SUNDAY, MARCH 13 at 1a (EST)/ 7a (CET), featuring performances from world-renowned talent in benefit of CHOOSE LOVE’s UKRAINE CRISIS APPEAL charity. Beatport has partnered with PIONEER DJ and AUDIUS for the event.

Throughout the multi-hour stream across TWITCH, FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE, viewers can donate, with the money directly benefiting those most affected by the ongoing war through CHOOSE LOVE UKRAINE, a non-profit organization providing aid and services to those fleeing country with emergency medical care, food, shelter, clothes, support for the LGBTQIA+ community, and more.

BEATPORT CEO ROBB McDANIELS commented, “Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve seen the world unite in support of UKRAINE and the ongoing crisis faced by its citizens. BEATPORT stands with UKRAINE, and wants to do our part in helping the country by hosting another ReCONNECT event directly benefiting CHOOSE LOVE UKRAINE, a fantastic charity helping citizens safely flee the country.”

AUDIUS CEO RONIEL RUMBURG added, “With an amazing lineup of world-renowned electronic artists, we hope AUDIUS’ partnership can help to make this ReCONNECT with BEATPORT the biggest yet and raise vital money for those affected.”

The broadcast will be a hybrid of real world events, and solo artist streams from across the world.

The live events will take place in NEW YORK at PUBLIC RECORDS in partnership with queer collective COMMUNITY BREAD; as well as venues in LISBON, SYDNEY, BERLIN, BRAZIL, THE NETHERLANDS, SWITZERLAND, SPAIN, BALI and more.

BERLIN-based DJ and producer NAKADIA adds, "It breaks my heart to see the brutal destruction of UKRAINE and the suffering of innocent people. UKRAINE’s electronic music scene is one of the most vibrant on the planet. I am very happy to see the world of electronic music stand united behind UKRAINE.”

As part of the fundraiser, PIONEER DJ will be giving away prizes including DDJ-400 DJ controllers, DM-40 BT speakers and 20 pairs of VM-70 active monitor speakers to the online audience.

BEATPORT’s ReCONNECT initiative began in MARCH 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt. With the goal of bringing the greater music community, as well as charities together during unprecedented times, ReCONNECT aims to connect people while benefiting important causes. Over the course of its existence, BEATPORT’s ReCONNECT series has raised more than $600,000 for charities across the globe.

Among the artists taking part are: ARTHUR KOZLOV, BLANCAH, CHRIS LIEBING, DARIA KOLOSOVA, HECTOR ROMERO, JORIS VOORN, JOYCE MUNIZ, JULIA GOVOR, MIA SHA, MORENXXX, NAKADIA B2B YULIANA POPVYCH, NICOLE MOUDABER, RADIO SLAVE, SPARTAQUE, STELLA BOSSI, TERR, VICTOR CALDERONE, YOUSEF, XENIA and more TBA.

